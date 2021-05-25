The Exchange: South Africa’s prospects

South African flags are seen in Pretoria, South Africa, December 11, 2013.

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Johannesburg Stock Exchange CEO Leila Fourie tells Swaha Pattanaik how South Africa’s economy has coped with Covid-19. In an interview recorded for the International Economic Forum of the Americas, she also flags sectors that will rebound fastest and discusses ESG investing.

Listen to the podcast here

