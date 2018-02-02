Charleston airport evacuated after suspicious package found: police

(Reuters) - South Carolina’s Charleston International Airport was evacuated on Friday after a suspicious package was found there, police said.

The report of a suspicious package at 5:23 a.m. local time forced the entire airport to be evacuated as authorities investigated the situation, a dispatcher at the Charleston Police Department said.

“Just told by Charleston Co. sheriff Deputy that we are not allowed to leave airport,” said a Twitter user who goes by the name of Michael Mule, a political consultant in Charleston. “All cars and people are here until incident is clear.”