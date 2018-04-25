Ex-South Carolina prison workers charged with smuggling drugs, phones

(Reuters) - A federal grand jury has indicted 14 former South Carolina corrections employees on charges of smuggling drugs and cellphones into prisons in exchange for bribes, according to court documents unsealed on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A guard tower is seen at the Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville, Lee County, South Carolina, U.S., April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Randall Hill/File Photo

The charges were revealed little more than a week after seven inmates died in a riot sparked by a fight among prison gangs over turf and contraband at South Carolina’s Lee Correctional Institution.

The indictment against the former employees was filed on April 18. It accuses them of taking bribes, wire fraud and smuggling cellphones and cocaine, methamphetamines and marijuana into prisons from April 2015 to December 2017, court filings showed.

The documents did not name the prisons affected or list attorneys for the former prison workers.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Carolina had no immediate comment. Federal and state law enforcement and corrections officials have scheduled a news conference for 3:30 p.m. EDT on Wednesday in Columbia, the state capital.

The melee that erupted on April 15 at the Lee prison was the deadliest U.S. prison riot since 1993, when nine inmates and a corrections officer died at an Ohio institution.

Prison experts said the South Carolina riot exposed the vulnerability of understaffed prisons in the state and across the country.

Forty-four officers were guarding 1,583 prisoners at the South Carolina prison when the riot broke out. Bryan Stirling, head of the state Department of Corrections, told the State newspaper in January that about a quarter of all guard jobs were unfilled.

In a bid to stanch the flow of contraband, Governor Henry McMaster issued an executive order on Monday aimed at speeding up the hiring of prison guards by raising pay and other reforms. The order also would boost security measures, such as putting up netting to keep contraband from being thrown over fences.

McMaster also has asked federal officials to allow him to block cell signals on prison property. South Carolina officials for months have said inmates used smuggled cellphones to engage in crimes committed outside prisons.