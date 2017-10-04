FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Inmates at South Carolina maximum-security prison try to escape
#U.S.
October 4, 2017 / 10:30 PM / 16 days ago

Inmates at South Carolina maximum-security prison try to escape

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Inmates at a maximum-security prison in South Carolina were trying to escape after a disturbance at the facility on Wednesday, local officials said.

Local media said there was a fire and inmates were on the roof of one building at the McCormick Correctional Institution.

Authorities were ready to move in to restore order, the McCormick County Sheriff’s Office said. There have been no immediate reports of injuries or anyone escaping, it said.

The high-security facility is located about 150 miles (240 km) east of Atlanta, Georgia and houses about 1,100 inmates, online records showed.

“We are actively responding to an isolated incident in one housing unit at McCormick CI. All staff are safe and accounted for,” the South Carolina Department of Corrections said on its Twitter feed.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
