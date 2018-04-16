FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
U.S.
April 16, 2018 / 11:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

Seven inmates dead, 17 hurt in South Carolina prison incident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Seven prison inmates were killed and 17 injured in an hours-long series of events involving multiple fights between inmates at a prison in South Carolina, the state Corrections Department said on Twitter.

The Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville, South Carolina, about 40 miles (64 km) northeast of the state capital Columbia, was secured at 2:55 a.m. ET, hours after the incident which began around 7:15 p.m. ET (2315 GMT) on Sunday night, the department said. It said that the incident played out over three housing units.

All prison staff and law enforcement were safe and accounted for the, Corrections Department said on Twitter.

Reporting by Rich McKay in Atlanta and Ian Simpson in Washington; Writing by Scott Malone; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.