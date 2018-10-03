FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2018 / 10:36 PM / in 17 minutes

At least five police officers shot in South Carolina: local media

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - At least five police officers were shot in Florence, South Carolina, on Wednesday, television station ABC15 News reported, citing the local sheriff’s office.

The Florence County Emergency Management Department tweeted that “the active shooting situation is over and the suspect is in custody.”

“We are asking everyone to stay away from Vintage Place as there is still an active crime investigation in progress,” the tweet said.

Reporting by Frank Mcgurty in New York and Bill Tarrant in Los Angeles; Writing by Andrew Hay; Editing by Bill Tarrant

