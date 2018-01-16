Four South Carolina police wounded exchanging gunfire with suspect

(Reuters) - A police officer and three sheriff’s deputies were shot and wounded as they tried to apprehend a man accused of domestic violence early Tuesday morning in South Carolina’s York County, the sheriff’s office said.

Police responded to an emergency call about a man assaulting a woman at a home outside the small city of York, Trent Faris, a sheriff’s office spokesman, told reporters at a news conference.

The suspect, Christian Thomas McCall, fled on foot, and shot a York Police Department officer, Faris said. Other law enforcement joined the manhunt.

More than two hours later, three sheriff’s deputies were shot as they confronted McCall, 47, who was also shot and wounded and taken into custody.

Faris declined to name the officers or describe the extent of their injuries. McCall was being treated for gunshot wounds, Faris said.