Four South Carolina police wounded exchanging gunfire with suspect

(Reuters) - Four law enforcement officers were shot and wounded in South Carolina on Tuesday as they tried to apprehend a man accused of domestic violence, and one of the officers was in critical condition, the York County sheriff’s office said.

Police responded to an emergency call late Monday night about a man assaulting a woman at a home outside the small city of York, sheriff’s office spokesman Trent Faris told reporters at a news conference.

The suspect, Christian Thomas McCall, fled on foot and shot a York Police Department officer, Faris said. Other local and state law enforcement officers joined the manhunt.

More than two hours later, three sheriff’s deputies were shot as they confronted McCall, 47, who was also shot and wounded and taken into custody.

Faris declined to name the officers, who were all taken to a nearby hospital for surgery. One officer was “critically wounded and his situation is very critical at this time,” Faris said.

McCall was being treated for gunshot wounds, Faris said.