U.S.
November 5, 2019 / 2:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

South Dakota man convicted of 1992 stabbing death of former doughnut shop co-worker

(Reuters) - A South Dakota man convicted of fatally stabbing a former doughnut shop co-worker during a 1992 burglary was put to death by lethal injection late on Monday, after the U.S. Supreme Court denied three 11th-hour petitions for stays of his execution.

The execution of 63-year-old Charles Rhines, whose lawyers argued his death sentence was tainted by anti-gay bias toward him on the part of his jurors, was confirmed by federal public defender Shawn Nolan in a statement.

