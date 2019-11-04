Condemned killer in South Dakota cites anti-gay bias in seeking stay of execution

(Reuters) - The execution of a South Dakota man convicted of the 1992 fatal stabbing of a former doughnut shop co-worker was held up on Monday as his lawyers pursued an 11th-hour appeal on grounds the jurors who sentenced him to death may have held an anti-gay bias.

Charles Rhines, 63, who is gay, had been scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls 1:30 p.m. CDT (1930 GMT). But state prison officials were still awaiting word from the U.S. Supreme Court on three separate applications for a stay as the hour of execution passed.

Jurors found Rhines, a high school dropout, guilty of murdering Donnivan Schaeffer, 22, an employee at Dig ‘Em Donuts in Rapid City, during a burglary of the doughnut shop on March 8, 1992, weeks after Rhines had quit working there.

Schaeffer was found stabbed to death inside the shop, his hands bound, with about $3,000 in cash and checks missing, according to court documents in the case.

A jury sentenced Rhines to death for the killing in January 1993, four days convicting him.

In an application for a stay filed on Friday, Rhines’s attorneys asked the Supreme Court to order a lower court to hear evidence that jurors’ knowledge of Rhines’s sexual orientation influenced their decision to sentence him to death.

The petition quotes one juror who voted for the death penalty and later acknowledged anti-gay sentiments, stating: “we also knew that [Rhines] was a homosexual and thought that he shouldn’t be able to spend his life with men in prison.”

A second juror quoted a fellow juror as having commented during deliberations that if Rhines were sentenced to life in prison, “we’d be sending him where he wants to go.” A third juror said there had been “lots of discussion of homosexuality” during deliberations and a “lot of disgust.”

“No court has permitted a hearing to assess these statements or judged the constitutionality of Mr. Rhines’s death sentence in light of them,” defense lawyers wrote in their petition.

Separately, defense lawyers filed a petition seeking a court order compelling the state to allow medical experts to examine Rhines for evidence of mental illness, such as autism, that might have served as a mitigating factor in his sentencing.

Should Rhines lose his appeal on either of those issues, his lawyers also sought a stay while the high court considered his request to be put to death by means of a lethal-injection protocol no longer used by South Dakota.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the constitutionally of the death penalty in 1976, South Dakota has carried out only four executions, including one last year. Rhines is currently one of only three inmates on the state’s death row.