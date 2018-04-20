FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2018 / 8:25 AM / in an hour

South Sudan's army chief General James Ajongo has died: government spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JUBA (Reuters) - South Sudan’s army chief General James Ajongo died in Cairo on Friday following a short illness, government spokesman Michael Makuei Lueth said.

FILE PHOTO: South Sudanese newly appointed army chief General James Ajongo speaks to the media after his swearing in at the Presidential Palace in South Sudan's capital of Juba, May 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the untimely death of Gen. James Ajongo Madut, SPLA army’s chief of defense force,” Lueth said.

Ajongo joined the Sudan People’s Liberation Army, the formal name of the South Sudanese military, in 1983, when the SPLA was still a rebel group fighting for independence from Sudan.

Reporting by Denis Dumo; Writing by Omar Mohammed; Editing by Hugh Lawson

