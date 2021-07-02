South Sudan oil output declines as fields reach peak

FILE PHOTO: South Sudan's oil minister Awow Daniel Chuang addresses delegates at the Africa Oil and Power conference in Juba, South Sudan October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Samir Bol

JUBA (Reuters) - South Sudan is experiencing a rapid decline in oil output, with its oilfields yielding less crude after reaching maturity, a senior government official said late on Thursday.

At least five blocks “have already reached their peak and are on the decline”, Awow Daniel Chuang, Undersecretary in the Ministry of Petroleum, told Reuters.

The country’s crude output now stands at 154,000 barrels per day (bpd) compared with 180,000 bpd in 2019.

Crude reserves in the African nation are also declining, Chuang said, adding that the government and companies need to find ways to increase oilfields’ recovery rates to sustain the country’s crude production.

Operators of South Sudan’s oilfields include Petronas and China’s CNPC.

The country, which plunged into civil war from 2013 to 2018, relies on crude sales for revenue but authorities have struggled to return production to prewar levels of 350,000 to 400,000 bpd.