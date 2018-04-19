Australia's South32 third quarter coking coal production slumps 44.5 percent

(Reuters) - Australian miner South32 Ltd posted a 44.5 percent slump in third quarter coking coal production on Thursday, and cut full-year production guidance at its Illawarra mine.

Coking coal production fell to 794,000 tonnes, from 1.4 million tonnes a year earlier and aluminum production came in at 242,000 tonnes during the quarter, the company said in a statement.

South32 cut its Illawarra Metallurgical saleable coal production guidance to 4.1 million tonnes from 4.5 million tonnes for full-year 2018 as the company does ground rehabilitation work at its Appin mine, south of Sydney, after an extended outage.

South32 suspended operations at Appin in mid-2017 because of concerns over high gas levels in the mine. Government regulators allowed the company to partially restart the mine in August last year.

The Appin colliery accounts for about 60 percent of South32’s overall production.

South32 posted a 6.5 percent rise in quarterly manganese ore production to 1.4 million wet metric tonnes from a year earlier but a 4.3 percent drop in alumina production.