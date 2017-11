(Reuters) - Australian miner South32 Ltd said on Monday that its South Africa Energy Coal (SAEC) business would be run on a stand-alone basis and that it would also look to widen SAEC’s ownership, possibly listing it on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

The company added in a statement that it would invest 4.3 billion rand ($305.14 million) in SAEC’s Klipspruit Life Extension project (KPSX).

($1 = 14.0921 rand)