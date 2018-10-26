FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2018 / 12:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

Search is on for small aircraft that went down off South Carolina

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Coast Guard said it was searching for a small civilian aircraft that went down in the Atlantic off the coast of South Carolina on Thursday en route to the Bahamas.

The Piper PA-31 aircraft went down around 110 miles (177 km)east of Charleston after traffic controllers received a report from the aircraft of an in-flight emergency and lost radar contact around 11.30 a.m. EDT, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

The twin-engine aircraft departed from Robert F. Swinnie Airport in Georgetown County, South Carolina, Fox affiliate WHNS-TV reported.

There was no word on how many people were on board the plane, which is designed to hold up to eight passengers with two crew members.

Reporting by Andrew Hay in New Mexico; Editing by Peter Cooney

