Search is on for small aircraft that went down off South Carolina

(Reuters) - The U.S. Coast Guard said it was searching for a small civilian aircraft that went down in the Atlantic off the coast of South Carolina on Thursday en route to the Bahamas.

The Piper PA-31 aircraft went down around 110 miles (177 km)east of Charleston after traffic controllers received a report from the aircraft of an in-flight emergency and lost radar contact around 11.30 a.m. EDT, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

The twin-engine aircraft departed from Robert F. Swinnie Airport in Georgetown County, South Carolina, Fox affiliate WHNS-TV reported.

There was no word on how many people were on board the plane, which is designed to hold up to eight passengers with two crew members.