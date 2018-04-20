FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2018 / 8:05 AM / Updated an hour ago

China says had 'encounter' with Australian navy in South China Sea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese and Australian naval vessels had an “encounter” in the South China Sea, China’s Defence Ministry said on Friday, after Australian media said Australian warships were challenged by the Chinese military there.

The Chinese ships on Sunday used professional language to communicate with the Australian side, and China’s actions were lawful, professional and safe, the ministry said in a short statement.

“The relevant reports in the Australian media do not accord with the facts,” it added.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Lusha Zhang; Editing by Nick Macfie

