May 3, 2018 / 7:09 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. says will be consequences for China's South China Sea militarization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has raised concerns with China about its latest militarization of the South China Sea and there will be near-term and long-term consequences for the action, the White House said on Thursday.

U.S. news network CNBC reported on Wednesday that China had installed anti-ship cruise missiles and surface-to-air missile systems on three of its outposts in the South China Sea. It cited sources with direct knowledge of U.S. intelligence.

Asked about the report, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told a regular news briefing: “We’re well aware of China’s militarization of the South China Sea. We’ve raised concerns directly with the Chinese about this and there will be near-term and long-term consequences.”

Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Matt Spetalnick; Editing by James Dalgleish

