China says its vessel is patrolling waters under its jurisdiction after Indonesian report

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Tuesday that one of its vessels was patrolling normally in waters under its jurisdiction, in response to Indonesia reporting that a Chinese coast guard vessel had entered its exclusive economic zone.
China’s rights and interests in relevant waters are clear, Wang Wenbin, the spokesman with China’s foreign ministry, told a news briefing. He said the two sides have communicated about the issue.
Reporting by Gabriel Crossley
