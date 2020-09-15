Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
World News

China says its vessel is patrolling waters under its jurisdiction after Indonesian report

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Tuesday that one of its vessels was patrolling normally in waters under its jurisdiction, in response to Indonesia reporting that a Chinese coast guard vessel had entered its exclusive economic zone.

China’s rights and interests in relevant waters are clear, Wang Wenbin, the spokesman with China’s foreign ministry, told a news briefing. He said the two sides have communicated about the issue.

Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Andrew Heavens

