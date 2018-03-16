FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
March 16, 2018 / 1:13 AM / Updated 16 hours ago

Winn-Dixie operator Southeastern Grocers plans to file for U.S. bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Southeastern Grocers LLC, which operates supermarket chains Winn-Dixie and Bi-Lo, said on Thursday it is preparing to file for bankruptcy and would shutter 94 underperforming stores.

“We conducted a thorough review of our strategic options,” Chief Executive Anthony Hucker said. The company said it plans to file with the Delaware Bankruptcy Court by the end of this month.

The restructuring would reduce overall debt levels by more than $500 million and help the Jacksonville, Florida-based company invest more in its business, Southeastern said, adding that it would continue to operate 582 stores.

Reuters had reported last month that Bi-Lo was planning to close at least 100 stores in a potential bankruptcy, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Margins of supermarkets have taken a hit from growing competition from big box stores, including Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) and online options such as Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O).

    Southeastern Grocers operates its stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina.

    Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.