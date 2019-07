LIMA (Reuters) - Southern Copper Corp (SCCO.N) said on Tuesday its second-quarter net profit fell 1.8% year-on-year to $402.4 million, due mainly to lower sales prices that offset a surge in production.

The company, a unit of Grupo Mexico (GMEXICOB.MX), produced 256,352 tonnes of copper in the second quarter, up 16.5% from a year-ago period, the firm said in its earnings statement.