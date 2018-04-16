FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 16, 2018 / 9:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Korean Air suspends 'nut rage' sister from duties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Korean Air Lines said that it has suspended senior vice president Cho Hyun-min from her duties as of Monday following a police probe into her alleged abusive behavior.

The company will take appropriate action after the police probe ends, the airline said in a statement.

Korean Air Lines’ unions have called for Cho, the youngest daughter of its chairman and a sister of the infamous ‘nut rage’ heiress, to step down from management after media reports said she threw water at the face of an advertising agency manager, sparking a public backlash.

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.