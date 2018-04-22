Korean Air chairman says two daughters will step down from company posts

SEOUL (Reuters) - Korean Air Lines chairman Cho Yang-ho said on Sunday his two daughters would immediately step down from their positions at the company.

FILE PHOTO: Korean Air Lines Chairman Cho Yang-ho arrives to testify at the second court hearing of his daughter Cho Hyun-ah, also known as Heather Cho, at the Seoul Western District court in Seoul January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

One of the daughters, Cho Hyun-min, a senior vice president at the airline, is under investigation by police for possible assault after it was reported she sprayed water at people during a business meeting.

Her older sister, Heather Cho, made global headlines over a notorious “nut rage” incident in 2014, when she lost her temper over the way she was served nuts in the first class and ordered the Korean Air carrier to return to its gate at a New York airport.

She was briefly jailed but returned to work as an executive of Korean Air’s hotel affiliate in March.

The father Cho said in a statement that he apologized to South Korean people and his employees.