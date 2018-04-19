FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2018 / 2:05 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Korean Air office raided in probe into 'nut rage' sister: Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean police on Thursday raided the office of Korean Air Lines in Seoul as part of a probe into the youngest daughter of the airline’s chairman, Yonhap News Agency said.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Korean Airlines is seen on a B787-9 plane at its aviation shed in Incheon, South Korea, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

A Korean Air spokesman confirmed the raid, but did not elaborate on the reason. A police official declined to comment.

Cho Hyun-min, a senior vice president of Korean Air, is under investigation by police for possible assault after it was reported she threw water at people during a business meeting.

Her older sister Heather Cho made headlines over a notorious “nut rage” incident in 2014, when she lost her temper over the way she was served nuts in first class and ordered the Korean Air plane to return to its gate at a New York airport.

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

