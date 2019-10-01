Japan protests South Korean fighter jet patrol over disputed islands - Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan has protested the patrol flight by South Korean fighter jets over islands at the center of a bitter dispute with Seoul, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday, citing Japan’s foreign ministry.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in referred to the flight over the islands, known as Dokdo in Korea and Takeshima in Japan, at a ceremony to mark the founding of the South Korean military. The islands are controlled by Seoul and claimed by both countries.

The flight came amid an escalating feud between the United States’ two Asian allies over history, trade and territory.