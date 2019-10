FILE PHOTO: An Asiana Airlines Boeing 747-400 taxis at San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco, California, February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Louis Nastro

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a government decision to suspend Asiana Airlines’ (020560.KS) Incheon- San Francisco route for 45 days.

The country’s transport ministry suspended Asiana Airlines’ U.S. bound flights as a penalty linked to its 2013 deadly plane crash in San Francisco. Asiana had sought a court injunction against the punitive measure.