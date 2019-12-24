Blast at POSCO steel mill in South Korea injures five

Smoke rises from a fire at POSCO Gwangyang steel mill in Gwangyang, South Korea, December 24, 2019. Yonhap via REUTERS

SEOUL (Reuters) - An explosion rocked POSCO’s steel mill in Gwangyang on Tuesday, knocking out a generator facility and injuring five people at the world’s fifth-largest steelmaker, the South Korean company said.

An ensuing fire was contained in 21 minutes at POSCO’s largest steel mill, the company said in a statement.

The five injured included one with serious injuries and have been taken to hospital for treatment.

The company said the fire had “no impact on operations” as the facility where the fire started is a research facility not directly related to production operations.

POSCO also said the fire department and other related agencies are investigating the cause of the incident.

Dashboard camera footage from a car crossing the nearby Yi Sun-sin bridge showed the fiery blast and large debris shooting into the sky before falling on to the bridge’s surface.

POSCO shares extended losses following reports of the accident, falling as much as 2.3% before closing down 1.4% while the broader market slipped 0.6%.