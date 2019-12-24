Blast at POSCO steel mill injures five in South Korea

SEOUL (Reuters) - An explosion rocked POSCO’s steel mill in Gwangyang on Tuesday, knocking out a generator facility and injuring five people at the world’s fifth-largest steelmaker, the South Korean company said.

An ensuing fire was contained in 21 minutes and one of the five suffered serious injury at POSCO’s largest steel mill, the company said in a statement.

There was no confirmation whether any of the mill’s operation would be suspended due to the blast.

Dashboard camera footage from a car crossing the nearby Yi Sun-sin bridge showed the fiery blast and large debris shooting up into the sky before falling to the bridge’s surface.

POSCO shares extended losses following reports of the accident, falling as much as 2.3% before closing down 1.4% against the broader market decline of 0.6%.