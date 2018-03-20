FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
March 20, 2018 / 5:20 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Canada's Trudeau says will discuss U.S. steel tariffs at Group of 7 meeting: Seoul

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said steel tariffs will be discussed at the upcoming Group of 7 summit in June, South Korea’s presidential office said on Tuesday after Trudeau had a phone call with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Trudeau was cited as saying Canada had been granted a temporary waiver on U.S. steel import tariffs and does not believe trade issues involving the United States have been resolved yet, the Blue House said.

Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.