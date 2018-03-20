Canada's Trudeau says will discuss U.S. steel tariffs at Group of 7 meeting: Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said steel tariffs will be discussed at the upcoming Group of 7 summit in June, South Korea’s presidential office said on Tuesday after Trudeau had a phone call with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Trudeau was cited as saying Canada had been granted a temporary waiver on U.S. steel import tariffs and does not believe trade issues involving the United States have been resolved yet, the Blue House said.