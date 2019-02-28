South Korea plans temporary halt at four older coal-power plants to curb emissions

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea will suspend operations at four of its older coal-fired power plants from March to June to help reduce air pollution, the energy ministry said on Thursday.

South Korea has enforced temporary shutdowns among the country’s six plants that are more than 30 years old since 2017 as part of measures to curb emissions.

This year, four plants with a total capacity of 2,120 megawatts will be offline for three months, while the other two will remain in operation to ensure stable power supplies, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said it will also cap electricity output from other coal-fired power plants when air pollution levels are high and expand the use of low sulfur coal.

Coal power accounts generates about 40 percent of South Korea’s electricity. The ministry said power supplies are expected to remain stable in coming months as electricity consumption during spring is lower than in summer or winter.