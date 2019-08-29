World News
August 29, 2019 / 6:07 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

South Korea's top court returns Samsung heir Lee's bribery case for review

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee speaks at the company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s Supreme court on Thursday overturned part of an appeals court ruling in the bribery case of Samsung Group’s de facto chief Jay Y. Lee, who had been given a two-and-a-half-year suspended sentence for seeking favor from the country’s ex-leader.

The Supreme Court said the interpretation by the Seoul High Court on what constituted bribes by Samsung to then-President Park Geun-hye was too narrow.

Lee, 51, was initially sentenced in 2017 to five years imprisonment for bribing a friend of former President Park Geun-hye as he sought to succeed his father and secure control of Samsung Group.

He was freed after a year in detention when the appellate Seoul High Court halved his sentence and suspended it for four years.

Reporting by Ju-min Park and Joyce Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below