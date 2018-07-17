FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 17, 2018 / 10:21 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

South Korean military helicopter crash kills five, injures one

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - A South Korean military helicopter crashed during a test flight on Tuesday in the southeastern city of Pohang, killing five people and injuring one, the Marine Corps said.

The craft crashed from a height of about 10 m (33 ft) on a runway at a key Marine Corps base where U.S. and South Korean marines hold annual military drills, and a fire broke out, it said in a statement.

Five of those aboard were killed and the sixth was taken to hospital, it said, adding that the military would set up a panel to determine the cause of the crash.

No further details were immediately available.

Reporting by Jane Chung and Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.