One South Korean refiner to receive reduced volume of Kuwaiti crude for May

SEOUL (Reuters) - One South Korean refiner is set to receive reduced volume of Kuwaiti crude in May due to the Middle Eastern country’s supply cuts, a source familiar with the matter said.

This comes as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia have agreed to reduce their output by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) in May and June to reduce a global supply glut after fuel demand globally fell by about 30% amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The source, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter, declined to say how much volume was cut.

But he added the refiner would receive full volume of Saudi crude in May.

Kuwait is South Korea’s one of the top five crude suppliers. In March, the world’s fifth-largest crude oil importer, shipped in 1.38 million tonnes of crude from Kuwait, or 327,446 barrels per day (bpd), down 15.8% from 1.64 million tonnes, according to customs data.