South Korea's health ministry advises public to refrain from vaping

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea has advised the public to refrain from using liquid e-cigarettes, also known as vaping, due to vaping-related illnesses emerging in the United States, its health ministry said on Friday.

“The U.S. government is looking into the cause and effect of vaping and severe respiratory illness, and we advise the public to refrain the use of liquid e-cigarettes until the study is completed,” the Ministry of Health and Welfare said in a statement.

The ministry added no case of vaping-related illness has been reported in South Korea.