FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Franklin Templeton trims Korea treasury bonds as part of portfolio adjustment: source
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 29, 2017 / 1:13 AM / 2 months ago

Franklin Templeton trims Korea treasury bonds as part of portfolio adjustment: source

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Franklin Templeton has sold some of its Korea treasury bond holdings in recent weeks as part of its portfolio adjustment, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

No other foreign institutional funds appear to be pulling back from Korean treasuries other than Franklin Templeton for now, the person said, declining to be named due to the sensitive nature of the issue.

Market participants estimated a total 3 trillion won ($2.63 billion) was reduced from the fund's holdings of short-dated KTB covering June 27 and June 28.

Reporting by Shin-hyung Lee, writing by Cynthia Kim

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.