March 15, 2018 / 7:42 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

South Korea finance minister says 4 trillion won extra budget will be proposed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s finance minister on Thursday said the government will propose a supplementary budget of about 4 trillion won ($3.76 billion) to boost jobs.

FILE PHOTO - South Korean Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon speaks during his inaugural ceremony in Sejong government complex in Sejong, South Korea, June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

About 2.6 trillion won of the extra budget will be financed by excess tax revenue from last year, while another 1 trillion won will come from public funds managed by state-owned companies, Kim Dong-yeon said at a news conference in Seoul.

Kim added that the government won’t be issuing additional bonds to fund the extra budget.

Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill

