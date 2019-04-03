Business News
South Korea finance minister says will draft extra budget of less than nine trillion won by April-end

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s finance minister said on Wednesday the ministry will submit a supplementary budget of smaller than 9 trillion won ($7.9 billion) in size to the parliament by the end of April.

“The size of the extra budget hasn’t been confirmed yet, but I think it would be smaller than the size that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) suggested,” Hong Nam-ki told reporters after a policy meeting in Seoul.

Last month, IMF said that South Korea should draw up an extra fiscal budget around 9 trillion won to support an economy facing risks from sluggish investment and slowing global trade

