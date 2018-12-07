South Korean parliament approves 2019 government budget

A South Korea won note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s parliament approved on Saturday a government budget for 2019 totaling 469.6 trillion won ($419 billion), down very slightly from the government’s initial proposal but sharply up from this year’s figure.

The finance ministry had proposed a 470.5 trillion won budget. The final figure marks a 9.5 percent increase from this year’s 428.8 trillion won budget, excluding a 3.9 trillion won supplementary budget introduced during the year.

The government of President Moon Jae-in, who took office in May 2017, plans to boost spending especially on supporting job-creation projects and strengthening the social safety net.

($1 = 1,120.5600 won)