June 4, 2018 / 12:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bank of Korea governor urges 'harmonious' mix of monetary, fiscal policies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank governor said on Monday that changing economic conditions had limited the effectiveness of monetary policy, which needed to be implemented in harmony with government spending.

FILE PHOTO - Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol speaks during a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

“We need to realize the limitations of monetary policy and actively pursue a proper policy mix (with government spending,” Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol said in a speech in Seoul.

Lee said need for harmonized policies was especially strong when demand was persistently weak, without specifying whether that applied to current economic conditions.

Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer

