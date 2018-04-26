FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 12:25 AM / in an hour

BOK official says economic cooperation with North Korea will boost consumer sentiment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - A South Korean central bank official said on Thursday resuming any economic cooperation with North Korea is likely to boost consumer sentiment in the South.

“If there is economic cooperation with North Korea from improving inter-Korea relations, one spin off from that will be better consumer sentiment here,” said Chung Kyu-il, a director general at the Bank of Korea, after the bank released advance GDP estimates for the first quarter.

Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes

