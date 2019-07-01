South Korea central bank deputy chief says no changes to economy outlook from China-U.S. trade truce

SEOUL (Reuters) - The deputy head of South Korea’s central bank said on Monday the outcome of the China-U.S. summit over the weekend was broadly in line with market expectations and would not change the Bank of Korea’s views on the domestic economy.

“This is positive for the short-term but uncertainty is high for the medium- to long-term,” BOK Senior Deputy Governor Yoon Myun-shik said.

The central bank cited Yoon as making the remarks in response to questions from reporters.

“I don’t think the situation has changed much since the governor presented his views in his speech,” Yoon added, referring to Governor Lee Ju-yeol’s speech on June 12 that the bank would respond appropriately to increased uncertainty.