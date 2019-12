FILE PHOTO: Bank of Korea Deputy Governor Myun-Shik Yoon is seen during the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's annual Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Crosby/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank expects the decrease in global uncertainties to continue, its deputy head said on Thursday while commenting on the outcome of the U.S. central bank’s policy meeting.

“As the U.S. Fed said, the Bank of Korea will keep watching how (global) uncertainties are unfolding, but it’s true that we see the uncertainties as decreasing,” Senior Deputy Governor Yoon Myun-shik told reporters.