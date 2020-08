FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Bank of Korea is seen on the top of its building in Seoul, South Korea, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea on Thursday named Lee Seung-heon as the new senior deputy governor at the central bank, to join as a voting board member of the monetary policy committee.

Lee, a veteran central banker with almost three decades of experience at the Bank of Korea, replaces incumbent senior deputy governor Yoon Myun-shik whose three-year term ends on Thursday.