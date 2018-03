SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s parliament on Wednesday approved President Moon Jae-in’s nomination of the current central bank governor to lead the Bank of Korea for a second term, a webcast from the National Assembly showed.

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol speaks during a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol is expected to start his second four-year term in April.