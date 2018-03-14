South Korea's finance minister says lack of jobs growth is country's most serious economic issue

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s finance minister said on Wednesday the lack of jobs growth is now the country’s biggest economic issue.
“It is quite obvious that the youth unemployment problem would get more serious,” said Kim Dong-yeon said in opening remarks at a meeting with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, adding that jobs creation was the government’s most important economic task.
In his remarks, Kim asked Chey to focus efforts on creating more jobs and promised support from the government.
Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes