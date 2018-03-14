South Korea's finance minister says lack of jobs growth is country's most serious economic issue

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s finance minister said on Wednesday the lack of jobs growth is now the country’s biggest economic issue.

FILE PHOTO: South Korean Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon speaks during his inaugural ceremony in Sejong government complex in Sejong, South Korea, June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

“It is quite obvious that the youth unemployment problem would get more serious,” said Kim Dong-yeon said in opening remarks at a meeting with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, adding that jobs creation was the government’s most important economic task.

In his remarks, Kim asked Chey to focus efforts on creating more jobs and promised support from the government.