South Korea central bank says net purchase, selling on par in forex intervention in fourth quarter

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank said on Tuesday the net purchase and selling of dollar was on par during the final quarter of 2019 for intervention in the foreign exchange market to stabilize won’s movement, after selling a net $2.87 billion during the previous quarter.

The daily average volume of dollar/won transactions in the domestic interbank market amounted to $6.69 billion in the fourth quarter, compared with $6.75 billion in the previous three-month period, data from the central bank shows.

The won traded in a range from 1,206.0 to 1,154.0 per dollar during the October-December period, Refinitiv data shows.