South Korea finance minister says watching forex market closely

GOYANG (Reuters) - South Korea’s finance minister said on Wednesday the government is closely watching currency markets as the won and other emerging currencies are weakening against the U.S. dollar.
Speaking to reporters in Goyang, just outside of Seoul, Kim Dong-yeon said the government will act to stabilize the foreign exchange market if needed.
The won KRW=KFTC is trading at a four-week low of 1,079.3 per dollar as of 0347 GMT.
Reporting by Yuna Park, Christine Kim and Cynthia Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill