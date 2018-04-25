FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korea finance minister says watching forex market closely
Sections
Featured
Police eye suspect's 'cryptic message'
TORONTO VAN ATTACK
Police eye suspect's 'cryptic message'
To beat porch thieves, Amazon slips packages in car trunks
AMAZON
To beat porch thieves, Amazon slips packages in car trunks
Wells Fargo shareholders give CEO welcome respite
Breakingviews
Wells Fargo shareholders give CEO welcome respite
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 25, 2018 / 4:14 AM / in a few seconds

South Korea finance minister says watching forex market closely

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GOYANG (Reuters) - South Korea’s finance minister said on Wednesday the government is closely watching currency markets as the won and other emerging currencies are weakening against the U.S. dollar.

FILE PHOTO: South Korean 10,000 won note is seen on U.S. 100 dollar notes in this picture illustration taken in Seoul, South Korea, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

Speaking to reporters in Goyang, just outside of Seoul, Kim Dong-yeon said the government will act to stabilize the foreign exchange market if needed.

The won KRW=KFTC is trading at a four-week low of 1,079.3 per dollar as of 0347 GMT.

Reporting by Yuna Park, Christine Kim and Cynthia Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.