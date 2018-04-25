South Korea finance minister says watching forex market closely

GOYANG (Reuters) - South Korea’s finance minister said on Wednesday the government is closely watching currency markets as the won and other emerging currencies are weakening against the U.S. dollar.

FILE PHOTO: South Korean 10,000 won note is seen on U.S. 100 dollar notes in this picture illustration taken in Seoul, South Korea, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

Speaking to reporters in Goyang, just outside of Seoul, Kim Dong-yeon said the government will act to stabilize the foreign exchange market if needed.

The won KRW=KFTC is trading at a four-week low of 1,079.3 per dollar as of 0347 GMT.