South Korea official says disclosing FX policy details could ease worries over 'currency manipulator' label

SEOUL (Reuters) - A South Korean government official said disclosing details of actions taken by currency authorities is likely to ease concerns about the country being labeled a “currency manipulator” by the United States.

“Disclosing the details is likely to take some steam off (the review),” a government official told Reuters.

He asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue.

South Korea, along with China, avoided the currency-manipulator label in twice-yearly U.S. Treasury report, but was kept on a currency “monitoring list”.

The finance ministry said the ongoing discussions with the U.S. about currency policies are separate from KOREA-U.S. FTA talks.