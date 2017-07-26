FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea's second-quarter GDP expands 0.6 percent on quarter, matches forecasts
July 26, 2017 / 11:14 PM / 20 days ago

South Korea's second-quarter GDP expands 0.6 percent on quarter, matches forecasts

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Workers labour on steel frames at a construction site in central Seoul, South Korea, August 29, 2016.Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's gross domestic product growth almost halved to 0.6 percent in the second quarter of 2017 from the previous three months, the central bank estimated on Thursday, as construction sector activity that had supported growth earlier slowed.

Thursday's data follow a 1.1 percent expansion posted in the first quarter, and matches a median 0.6 percent increase forecast in a Reuters poll.

From a year earlier, the economy grew 2.7 percent in the April-June period, data from the Bank of Korea showed, also on par with a median 2.7 percent forecast from economists in the poll.

Output from the construction sector declined 0.3 percent from three months earlier, while the service sector gained 0.8 percent.

Capital investment jumped 5.1 percent on-quarter, while exports fell 3 percent, the estimates showed.

Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer

