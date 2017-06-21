FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
South Korea finance minister vows to cooperate with U.S. on North Korea
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Politics
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Offshore drilling mergers raise hopes for sector recovery
Reuters Focus
Offshore drilling mergers raise hopes for sector recovery
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 21, 2017 / 11:28 PM / 2 months ago

South Korea finance minister vows to cooperate with U.S. on North Korea

1 Min Read

South Korean Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon speaks during his inaugural ceremony in Sejong government complex in Sejong, South Korea, June 15, 2017.Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's finance minister on Thursday reaffirmed the country's stance that it will not tolerate any development of nuclear weapons in North Korea and vowed to cooperate with the United States in addressing the issue.

In a phone conversation with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Kim Dong-yeon said any efforts Seoul makes in denuclearizing the isolated country will in cooperation with the United States and the international community, South Korea's finance ministry said in a statement.

Mnuchin vowed to cooperate on sanctions imposed on North Korea against its missile and nuclear programs.

Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.